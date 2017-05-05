Local elections 2017: Ravenscraig elects Tory councillor

It’s a name synonymous with Scotland’s industrial decline, a symbol of unemployment and a victim of Thatcherite economics.

But now Ravenscraig, once home to a gigantic British Steel plant that was controversially closed by John Major’s government in 1992, has returned a Conservative councillor.

Nathan Wilson is among the new generation of Tories to win seats in today’s local authority elections, which has seen the party also claim victories in the unlikely environs of West Fife, Paisley and the east end of Glasgow.

In the Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig ward, he will join two SNP members and one from Labour in representing the area on North Lanarkshire council.