Loanhead’s Laura and Grant to tie knot after loss of 12 stones in weight

A couple from Loanhead, who transformed their lives by losing 12 stone in 10 months after a health scare, are now gearing up for their wedding day.

Laura Braham, 40, and partner 42-year-old Grant Allan say their lives have changed dramatically since losing the weight together.

Laura dropped from a size 20 to a 8/10 and Grant’s waistline has shrunk 18 inches – from 46 inches to 28 inches.

The pair were inspired to overhaul their health and fitness after Grant was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and hypertension, and feared their obesity and health issues would lead to a range of health problems and ultimately cut their lives short.

After shrinking massively by more than 12 stone between them in just 10 months the couple, who have been together for seven years and engaged since 2012, have finally set a date for their wedding.

Council manager Laura is now looking forward to their wedding on October 13 at Edinburgh City Chambers – and to trying on bridal dresses she once only ever dreamed of.

She said: ‘We finally set a date to get married which I’d been putting it off as I didn’t want to be overweight in the pictures.

“We still enjoy nice food but are better able to regulate our eating and drinking, and to make good choices in what we eat. When I walk past the mirror or catch myself in a shop window and can’t believe it is me – at nine and a half stone and a size eight.”

The couple are now looking forward to a better and healthier future together with their children - their daughter aged five, and Grant’s son aged nine. Social worker Grant says he is already reaping the health benefits from better eating habits.

He said: “I’ve learnt so much about myself and my eating and drinking habits but the most amazing thing has been the impact of the diet on my diabetes.

“I’d resigned myself to a life of pills and medication but can now look forward to a healthier, and hopefully much longer life.”

The couple who both followed the Cambridge Weight Plan with local consultants in Loanhead.

They recently went to London for a photoshoot and pamper session and say they are loving the positive impact their new healthier eating has had.