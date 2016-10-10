Livingston welcomes Scotland’s first Hamleys outlet

The store, which prides itself on supplying the ‘finest toys in the world’, will offer a range of products at reduced prices.

It will open on Wednesday, 12 October ahead of the upcoming Christmas season with just 76 shopping days left.

Other new stores include fashion retailers, Original Penguin and White Stuff along with interiors brands, Graham and Brown and Murmur.

American shoe store Vans and chocolatier Lindt have also both opened their first outlet concept stores at the outlet this year with positive sales performances so far.

Livingston Designer Outlet is Scotland’s largest outlet shopping destination with over six million visitors every year.

Karen Stewart, Centre Manager at Livingston Designer Outlet, said: “Hamleys is exciting news for us, ahead of one of the busiest periods of the year for shoppers, and we’re delighted to be bringing something brand-new for the Christmas season. We’re committed to delivering a unique shopping experience for customers, especially those looking to secure quality premium products at great prices.”