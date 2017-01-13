Little Mix announce Edinburgh show

Little Mix have announced they are playing a run of UK summer shows in 2017 including a show in Edinburgh.

The band, which is enjoying phenomenal success and is one of British pop’s biggest acts, will play outdoors at the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh on Friday, June 30 2017.

The band who stormed the charts this year, with a string of hits including ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’, ‘Hair’ and ‘Wings’, will also perform tracks from their new album ‘Glory Days’ at their Edinburgh show.

Carlie Davidson of LCC Live, the concert promoter bringing Little Mix to Edinburgh said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Little Mix to the Royal Highland Centre, for what will be a great summer show.

“Little Mix is enjoying phenomenal success at the moment. This show is a chance for Little Mix fans to see the band perform a massive outdoor show this summer. Tickets go on sale next Friday (20th January), and due to Little Mix’s popularity, we expect demand for tickets to be extremely high.”

Alan Laidlaw, Chief Executive of the Royal Highland Centre, said: “We very much look forward to welcoming Little Mix to the Royal Highland Centre to what promises to be a sell-out performance. It is our aim to attract as many chart topping successes to Scotland’s capital so that fans can experience the excitement of live events close to home.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 20 2017.