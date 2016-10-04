Lion cubs make public debut at Blair Drummond Safari Park

Four new lion cubs have made their public debut at a safari park.

Twelve-week-old cubs Murray, Reid, Thistle and Isla have been introduced to the drive-through reserve at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling, meaning visitors can now see the youngsters for the first time.

The four cubs born at Blair Drummond Safari park near Stirling. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The cubs were given their last inoculations and a final health check by park vet Patrick Day before being let loose on the rest of the pride.

He said: “Like our domestic cats, lion cubs are susceptible to common feline diseases so these inoculations will afford them the same degree of protection.

“However, they are all in good health and are acting like real lions now. Believe me, they have some very sharp teeth and claws since the last time I examined them.”

READ MORE - White rhino calf born at Blair Drummond Safari Park

Three of the four cubs born at Blair Drummond Safari park near Stirling . Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The youngsters have slowly been getting introduced to the rest of the pride, beginning with aunt Libby and grandmother Teekay. They were later mixed with dad Zulu as mum Karis kept a close eye on them in case they get into any trouble.

Animal collection manager Sheila Walker said the cubs are playful and fearless.

“They love to chase the tails of the other adults,” she said.

“I think the lion keeper is going to have a job keeping an eye on them all and keeping them out of mischief.

Two of the four cubs born at Blair Drummond Safari park near Stirling with mum Karis. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“We’ve had no problems so far as Karis has been a brilliant first-time mum.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY