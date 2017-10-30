Limmy criticised for ‘sick’ Simon Cowell dead Twitter hoax

Popular Scottish comedian Limmy has been branded “sick” for tweeting a hoax that Simon Cowell had died.

The X Factor host was rushed to hospital on Friday after he fell down the stairs at his home in London. It is reported that he fainted and tumbled downstairs when heading to grab some hot milk.

The accident forced him to miss the first live show of this year’s The X Factor series with the host Dermot O’Leary jokingly accusing one of the fellow judges of putting a banana skin at the top of his stairs.

Limmy, real named Brian Limond, posted two tweets appearing using the Sky News and BBC tweet templates stating that Cowell had died.

The first read: RT @SkyNews Source confirms Simon Cowell has died. More to follow. #XFactor

It was followed by: RT @BBCBreaking Simon Cowell has died. Heart attack. #XFactor

The comedian was then met by a number of angry responses.

One poster said: “It’s sick to tweet that about anyone.” Another called Limmy a “disgusting piece of s**t*”.

Limmy has responded to being called “vile” by tabloids in his own unique way, posting four photos of himself trying to hide from a camera, accompanied by “Managed to get some snaps of vile troll Brian “Limmy” Limond, @MirrorTV @NME. Yours for £5000”.

