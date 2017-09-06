Lidl launches their first ever maternity collection

Have your say

SUPERMARKET chain Lidl has announced their first ever range of maternity clothes.

The maternity collection is called Esmara Pure. It will feature a range of ‘affordable’ maternity clothes for pregnant and nursing mums.

READ MORE: £1m ticket giveaway on top Scottish rail destinations

Prices start at just £4.99, while most of the essentials in the collection can be picked up for less than £10.

The range features a selection of leggings, dresses and tops, as well as a nursing bra.

Bra sizes will range from UK36C to 40C. The maternity collection will have clothes sizes available up to a UK20.

Josie Stone, head of non-food at Lidl UK, said: “Featuring mostly nude, natural and autumnal colours, our first maternity range is guaranteed to be flattering on every pregnant, or nursing, shape.

“Whether she is a discerning fashion lover or a comfort seeker, every mum-to-be will be delighted and will be wearing these pieces time and time again.”

The new maternity collection by Lidl for mums is launching alongside their brand new range of baby clothing.

READ MORE: Highland butterfly house attracts over 140,000 in first year

Named Lupilu, the organic cotton collection features soft baby towels with handy hoods for swaddling, as well as cardigans for little ones with animal ears on the hood.

The new maternity collection by Lidl and the Lupilu baby range will be available in Lidl stores nationwide from Thursday.