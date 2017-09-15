Lib Dems worker is suspended for stalking university students

A besotted campaigns officer for the Liberal Democrats has been suspended from the party after being convicted of stalking two university students.

Ryan Lytwyn showered one of his victims with unwanted gifts, grabbed at him in the street and threatened to out the other as gay to his parents.

Lytwyn denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty after a trial and handed a 12-month community payback order at Edinburgh Sheriff Court this week.

A Lib Dem spokesman said: “He is suspended from the party pending further investigation and has also been removed as campaigns officer for Young Liberals.”

Charity worker Lytwyn, from Trinity, subjected one of his victims to three months of harassment in George Square, Pollock Halls of Residence in Holyrood Park Road and elsewhere.

Lytwyn, 23, was also involved in a race row last November after painting his face black to dress as the “Grim Reaper” for a university Halloween party.

Court papers reveal he was accused of uttering threats to one victim, threatening to “expose his partner’s sexuality to his parents”.

A former politics student at the university, Lytwyn also staked out and “loitered” at venues he knew his victim visited before pestering him when he showed up.

When contacted for comment, Lytwyn would only say he “doesn’t accept the verdict” and would be lodging an appeal.

A University spokeswoman said: “The safety of our students and staff and the security of our buildings is of paramount importance to the University.

“We have well-established policies, procedures and systems in place, as well as highly trained staff, to ensure that the university safe.”