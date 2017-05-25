Lewis boy Charlie’s haircut challenge to help cancer victims

AN inspiring schoolboy from the Isle of Lewis is using his hair to help other children.

Twelve year old Charlie Macmillan from Point has gone without a haircut for more than a year and plans to donate his long locks to charity.

Charlie after the challenge. Picture: Supplied

He has chosen to support The Princess Trust who make wigs for children with cancer and is also fundraising for The Leanne Fund at the same time.

Charlie had his hair cut by Moira Matheson, Attic Hair Studio, Stornoway.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager of The Leanne Fund said: “We are so grateful to Charlie for choosing to support The Leanne Fund through his challenge as well.

Charlie's locks will be made into wigs. Picture: Supplied

“His efforts to help other children in need are inspiring.”

SUPPORT CHARLIE: Charlie’s JustGiving page

The Leanne Fund was set up in 2009 in memory of Leanne Mitchell from the Isle of Lewis.

The charity funds special treats and a range of support services for young people affected by Cystic Fibrosis and their families across the region.

Since The Leanne Fund was founded it has continued to expand and develop the range of services and experiences offered in response to the needs of Cystic Fibrosis patients and their families.

The Leanne Fund relies entirely on fundraising, sponsors and charitable donations to fund their valuable work.