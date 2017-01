A lifeboat was called to rescue a fishing trawler just off the Scottish Borders coast.

Eyemouth RNLI had to assist a vessel that had been suffering steering problems.

The Leith-registered Bright Ray got into difficulties at about 5.15 pm yesterday.

The lifeboat and its volunteer crew were quickly on the scene and able to escort the trawler back to harbour.

