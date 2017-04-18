Laurieston bar owner John Clancy on the Glasgow institution

Soon to celebrate his 70th birthday, The Laurieston bar owner John Clancy runs one of the most iconic watering holes in Glasgow.

When that milestone celebration arrives, he’ll have ran the pub for half his life: for 35 years the Clancy family has served ice cold beer and a warm pie and peas from behind the traditional bar.

The Laurieston Bar. Picture: Robert Perry

Enter through Nelson Street or Eglinton Street, patrons are met with the kind of charm and civilised banter that’s all-too-often drowned out by modern venues.

John’s accidental catchphrase of “It’s just a pub” sends a message that the bar might not appeal to everyone, but The Laurieston has found its own identity by providing seats, cold drinks and no frills.

The bar was recently declared a category C-listed pub, with a history dating back to 1836.

Alexander Wiseman first began operating a pub in 1836. It then passed to Robert Graham and Sons in 1865, who ran many pubs around the city, but today it’s in the hands of John and James Clancy.

