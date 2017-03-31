Lauren Anderson runs for hidden disease

Coeliac disease sufferer Lauren Anderson is preparing to run in this year’s Brighton Marathon for a charity which supprts people with her condition.

She is running the Brighton Marathon for the first time to raise funds for Coeliac UK, the national charity for people with coeliac disease.

The 34-year-old from Edinburgh was diagnosed with coeliac disease three years ago. It is a serious autoimmune disease caused by intolerance to gluten.

When gluten is eaten, damage to the gut lining occurs. There is no cure or medication for the condition; the only treatment is a lifelong, strict gluten free diet otherwise the he disease can lead to other conditions such as malnutrition, osteoporosis and small bowel cancer.

One in 100 people in the UK has coeliac disease but only 24% of those with the condition have been diagnosed.

There are an estimated half a million people in the UK who have the conditionbit do not know it.

Lauren said: “I am running the Brighton Marathon next month to raise awareness of the disease and to raise funds for Coeliac UK because having coeliac disease myself I totally appreciate and understand the importance of the work that the organisation is doing and I am delighted to be running for them this year.”

“This is my second marathon, after completing the Loch Ness Marathon last autumn.

“Despite my best efforts my marathon training has been heavily hit by being really anaemic all winter, I’m trying to figure out why and how I can prevent it happening again.

“It is tricky when coeliac related symptoms affect your whole lifestyle making everything that bit harder than it should be. It is great what Coeliac UK are doing and I think that research and awareness and understanding of this condition have a long way to go and I am pleased to support it.”

“I would like to beat my Personal Best which is 3 hours 57 seconds, but with my low iron levels I am just hoping to complete it. If it means just one more person thinks that it’s worth getting tested as a result then that would be fantastic.”

Lauren is also supporting the charity’s Awareness Week which will be held in May. Called ‘Gluten Freevolution’ the campaign aims to increase understanding and better availability of safe gluten free food when eating away from home.

It will highlight the growing demand across the country for improved choice and availability when eating out gluten free and to encourage both private and public sector catering establishments to provide great gluten free food that is safe from cross contamination.