Las Vegas shooting: Gunman’s girlfriend quizzed for clues

The Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend returned to the US yesterday and was met by investigators seeking to question her for clues to what drove Stephen Paddock to slaughter 59 people from his high-rise hotel suite.

More than two days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, the question of why someone with no known record of violence or crime would open fire on a country music festival was unanswered.

Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, 62, who was in the Philippines at the time of the Sunday night bloodbath, was met by FBI agents at the Los Angeles airport.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, who has called Danley a “person of interest” in the attack, said that “we anticipate some information from her shortly” and that he is “absolutely” confident authorities will find out what set off Paddock.

The 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and retired accountant from Mesquite, Nevada, killed himself as police closed in on his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay hotel casino.

Danley’s sisters in Australia said in a TV interview there that they believe she couldn’t have known about Paddock’s murderous plans, and that he must have sent her away so she would not interfere.

The sisters – whose faces were obscured and their names withheld – said Danley is “a good person” who would have stopped Paddock had she been there.

Whatever Paddock’s motive, authorities said he planned the attack methodically, not only stockpiling nearly two dozen guns in his hotel room but setting up cameras in the peephole and on a service cart outside his door, apparently to watch for police coming for him.

During the rampage, a hotel security guard who approached the room was shot through the door and wounded in the leg.

“The fact that he had the type of weaponry and amount of weaponry in that room, it was preplanned extensively,” the sheriff said.