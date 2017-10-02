Las Vegas shooting: At least 2 dead at music festival

At least two people are dead and up to 24 injured after a shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, according to initial reports.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active gunman near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

University Medical Centre spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the hospital was taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds. She did not have any other details.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the incident.

People tend to the wounded outside the festival ground after a mass shooting in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty Images

Witnesses said country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire rang out.

No further information was immediately known.

Police have confirmed that one suspect is down and early reports suggest that the suspect was working alone.

More to follow >>>