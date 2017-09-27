Landmark Jenners building in Edinburgh sold for over £50m - reports

It has been reported that one of the landmark buildings in the Capital has been sold for over £50m

Reports indicate that the Jenners building has been sold for around £53 million to the Danish billionaire Anders Povlsen, one of Scotland’s biggest landowner.

It is understood that Jenners will remain at the building, with the store having a long lease on the occupancy. T

The famous department store, which is part of the House of Fraser group, has stood at the corner of Princes Street and South St David Street since 1838.

The original shop – Scotland’s first department store – burned down in 1892 and was replaced by the current building three years later.

And the building has many links to other famous designs in the Capital, with the Balmoral Hotel and the Carlton Hotel also designed by the same architect of the Jenners bulding, William Hamilton Beattie.

Jenner was sold to House of Fraser in 2005.