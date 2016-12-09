Land Rover driven into Glasgow man’s car in ‘targeted attack’

A MAN was chased and assaulted after a Land Rover was driven into his car in what police say was a “deliberate, targeted attack”.

The 26-year-old was in his black Volkswagen Golf car on Briarcroft Road in the Robroyston area of Glasgow when a silver Land Rover vehicle was deliberately driven into it on Thursday evening.

He got out of the Golf and was chased along Briarcroft Road by two men from the Land Rover who then assaulted him.

The injured 26-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment and later released.

The Land Rover was found burnt-out in Robroyston Road near to Rushyhill Farm a short time later.

Police have appealed for information about the incident which happened at around 10.55pm.

Detective sergeant Cheryl Kelly, at Shettleston CID, said: “This would appear to be a deliberate, targeted attack and as such we are currently trying to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have seen the Land Rover vehicle in the area around 10.55pm last night or being set alight shortly afterwards.”