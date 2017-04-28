Labour MPs speak out against Trump state visit

Renewed criticism of the planned state visit to Britain by US President Donald Trump has been voiced by shadow home secretary Diane Abbott and other politicians.

In a move timed to coincide with the milestone of Mr Trump’s first 100 days in the White House, a number of parliamentarians have issued a statement criticising Prime Minister Theresa May’s invitation to the president.

It states: “It is deeply regrettable that Theresa May is determined to press ahead with according US President Donald Trump a state visit, ignoring the views of millions of British people.

“Racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, sexism, misogyny, homophobia, war-mongering, climate change denial, attacks on human rights, or policies that will deepen poverty and inequality should not be rewarded or celebrated by our Government.

“Most people in Britain want no part of it. We will continue to oppose this state visit - it is not in our name.”

As well as Ms Abbott, the bid is supported by fellow shadow cabinet member Cat Smith, prominent Labour MPs Dennis Skinner and David Lammy, and Baroness Kinnock.

Spokeswoman for the Stand Up To Trump campaign, Maz Saleem, said: “Trump has already committed numerous war crimes and has massively escalated the bombing in the Middle East - his war-mongering is a threat to the entire world. He has pursued a racist, Islamophobic and otherwise bigoted agenda home and abroad.

“It is vital that we build a broad and sustained movement that maintains the opposition to Trump. Our primary goal is to build the pressure for a cancellation of the state visit, but if it does goes ahead, we will be ready to mobilise on a massive scale.”