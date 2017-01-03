Labour dismisses calls for “ragbag” electoral pact with SNP

Calls for an electoral pact between Labour and the SNP have been dismissed by Jeremy Corbyn and Kezia Dugdale, despite warnings that the party faces electoral oblivion.

A report from the Fabian Society warned that Labour could return as few as 150 MPs at the next general election unless its poll ratings improve, and said a “progressive alliance” between Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats was the only way for Jeremy Corbyn to win power.

But party figures in Edinburgh and London dismissed the report’s findings, with Scottish Labour insisting the SNP was “not a progressive party”.

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “The driving force behind Labour is the desire to help people get on in life, no matter their background. It’s about people, not a line on a map.

“There is nothing progressive about the SNP, which seeks to harm our economy by breaking away from our biggest trading partner. That’s why there will be no support from Scottish Labour for a second independence referendum.

“Under the SNP, Tory austerity is simply being passed on in Scotland, with the Nationalists planning a £327 million cut to valued local services in 2017. That is not progressive - it is a budget a Tory Chancellor would be proud of.”

However, the spokesman did not rule out a situation in which the SNP supported Labour in order to oust the Tories from power.

“If Labour is privileged enough to be in a position to put a programme for government in front of MPs in the future, SNP MPs will have to choose to support a Labour or a Tory Government,” he said.

Responding to the Fabian Society report, a spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn said: “Rebuilding Labour support after its fragmentation at the 2015 election was always going to be a challenge.

“But Labour under Jeremy Corbyn will be taking its case to every part of Britain in the coming months with a radical policy platform, offering the only genuine alternative to a failed parliament political establishment and the fake anti-elitists of the hard right.”

The shadow housing minister John Healy said the report was a “serious warning” to Labour, but said a pact with a “ragbag of other parties” was not the answer to Labour’s problems.

The SNP MP Pete Wishart posted on Twitter that Labour’s rejection of an alliance with the SNP would be “disastrous”.