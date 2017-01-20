Labour candidate pledges to ‘call time’ on Barnett Formula

A LABOUR mayoral candidate has vowed to “call time” on the the Barnett Formula in opposition to party policy on the day leader Jeremy Corbyn travelled to Scotland.

West Midlands mayoral candidate Sion Simon said on social media he wanted to “call time” on the formula which is used to distribute central funds between the nations of the UK.

He made the announcement ahead of his campaign launch in Wolverhampton on Friday while Mr Corbyn was in Glasgow outlining plans to back a constitutional convention for Scotland.

The Scottish Conservatives called on Mr Corbyn and Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale to rule out any change to Labour’s policy to retain the Barnett Formula.

Scottish Conservative chief whip John Lamont said: “Jeremy Corbyn’s visit to Scotland has, predictably, blown up on the launchpad.

“As he was setting out another muddled plan for Scotland, his mayoral candidate in the West Midlands was demanding that money be taken out of Scotland against his party’s own policy.

“Mr Corbyn now must make it 100 per cent clear that Labour will stick by its promises to voters here about Scotland’s funding.”

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “This is a boomerang attack from the Tories, who have a history calling for Barnett to be scrapped.

“Around 100 Tory MPs tried to scrap the Barnett formula as recently as 2014.

“Labour is committed to the Barnett formula because it ensures the redistribution of wealth across the UK.

“The Tories would be better focused on their Brexit shambles that has threatened the future of the Union.”