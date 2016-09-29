Kyloe Restaurant’s roast dinner named best in Scotland

The roast dinner served at a restaurant in Edinburgh has been named best in Scotland.

Staff at Kyloe in the West End are celebrating after their restaurant was announced as the regional winner for Scotland in the Best British Roast Dinner competition.

The competition is being held as part of British Roast Dinner Week, which began on Monday and lasts until Sunday.

Kyloe Restaurant impressed a judging panel led by renowned food critic Charles Campion, who praised its locally sourced roast.

Having won in Scotland, Kyloe will now go head to head with the other four regional victors. Eventually, one of them will be crowned with the national title of Best British Roast Dinner for 2016.

Chris Brown, channel trade marketing manager at Unilever Food Solutions, said: “In five years of running this competition, we’ve never seen so many delicious entries.

“Kyloe Restaurant can be extremely proud of winning the regional title – and its regulars can be proud to say they their local boasts one of the best pub roasts in the country. I’m sure they’ll join us in wishing Kyloe Restaurant the best of luck as we approach the final stage of the competition.”