Kylie Minogue pops into Ballater sweet shop

STAFF at a Scottish sweet shop were left Spinning Around - when they sold a bag of Soor Plooms to Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue.

The diminutive star popped into Dee Valley Confectioners in Ballater at 1230pm today to buy some of the shops’ famous sweets.

Shop worker Wendy Anderson, who has worked for the confectioners for 30 years, admitted that at first she did not recognise the singer at first.

She said: “I didn’t know who she was at first. But as she was leaving I asked ‘I am not being rude but are you who I think you are?’

“She said yes so I asked her for a photo. I recommended a few local restaurants but I don’t know if she went.”

Wendy saw the 48-year-old star park up her Range Rover outside the shop before coming in with two male friends, one of whom she described as “a dwarf”.

She said: “She bought a bag of Soor Plooms and a bag of fruit mixture. She was lovely, very friendly and smiley.

Mrs Anderson, also 48, added: “I was a fan when I was younger, she was my era.

“I am not sure why she was here in Ballater, I should have asked. It made my day.”

She said a number of other stars had previously visited the shop including US actor Steve Martin and Monty Python star Eric Idle.