Kuwait training deal for energy services group Petrofac

Energy services group Petrofac has agreed a five-year contract with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for the provision of specialist technical training and competency development services.

It comes two months after the group, which has a major base in Aberdeen, won contracts worth more than a total of $70 million (£54.5m) for engineering, operations and maintenance services in Iraq.

The latest contract, valued at more than $35 million, was secured following a competitive tendering process and is effective immediately.

Petrofac said the work will be undertaken within Kuwait by the training services team who form part of Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services division. The company will support KOC in reviewing and updating its competency systems, and will develop technical training programmes to enhance the capability of its operations and maintenance personnel.

Karim Osseiran, vice-president of training services, engineering and production services, east, said: “This is a highly innovative, long-term project.

“A team of more than 30 training professionals and technical specialists from Petrofac will be embedded within KOC’s operations to deliver skills and competency-based learning and development services at the frontline of production operations.”

Osseiran said Petrofac looked forward to making “a real difference to performance”.

• Energy services giant Wood Group has secured a $6m deal with Australian oil and gas company Woodside.

The 15-month contract will be supported by the Aberdeen-based group’s office in Perth, Australia, and it will provide engineering support for the subsea pipeline system during the fabrication and construction stages.

