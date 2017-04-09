Knife-wielding raider in ‘Spider-man’ mask robs pensioner

A pensioner has been robbed in his own home at knife point by a man apparently wearing a Spider-Man mask.

The man forced his way into the 73-year-old’s house in Danes Crescent in the west end of Glasgow just before 9pm on Saturday.

Police said he threatened the resident with a knife before making off with cash. The victim was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is around 6ft, aged 20 - 30 and of medium build. He wore a dark hooded top, dark trousers and a balaclava “which possibly looked like a Spider-Man mask”.

Detective Inspector Jim McLauchlan said: “An elderly man has been subjected to a terrifying ordeal within his own home and it absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

“We understand that the suspect may also have attempted to get into other properties nearby and so I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed someone acting suspiciously in the area yesterday evening to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumchapel CID on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.