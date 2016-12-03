KLM pilot suffers heart attack on runway at Glasgow Airport

A pilot suffered a heart attack as he taxied to the runway at Glasgow Airport.

The captain of the KLM aircraft became unwell as he was about to leave for Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.

He was resuscitated by the crew with the help of an on-board passenger.

Firefighters from Glasgow Airport helped take the Dutch pilot off the plane. He was met by ambulance crews and taken to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank.

The co-pilot of the plane, which had 128 people on board, took the aircraft back to the gate.

The flight was supposed to leave at around 5pm, but because of the emergency it was cancelled. Passengers on board had their flights re-booked.

A spokeswoman for KLM said: “During taxiing to the runway on this KLM flight to Amsterdam the captain became unwell and the staff treated him with the help of a passenger.

“He was taken to hospital where his condition is stable.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We took a call that a man was having a heart attack at Glasgow Airport. We attended the scene and arrived at 5.25pm.”