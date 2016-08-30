Kittens make 500 mile journey in plant machinery

These four kittens travelling hundreds of miles nestled inside a piece of machinery.

The fluffy bundles started their journey in Scotland and travelled 500 miles to a housing development in Totnes, Devon. “It was a fairly routine morning when we started to inspect the new machinery,” said site manager Ivor Coombes. “I heard a faint noise coming from inside the piling machine and decided to go and investigate. I never in my wildest dreams expected to see kittens, especially in the engine of such a noisy machine.”

The RSPCA has been looking after the kittens and plans to find them homes.

