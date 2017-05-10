Kirsty Summers’ funding for family disease

A sales advisor from Armadale has raised thousands for a diabetes charity to improve the lives of those living with the condition, including herself and her brother.

Kirsty Summers, 28, who worked with upmarket homebuilder CALA Homes East, has undertaken a host of charitable activities, including a 10,000ft skydive, to donate a total of £4850 to Diabetes UK - and plans to keep raising even more.

Kirsty was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 13 and began fundraising four years ago, with the continuous support of her friends, family and colleagues.

She recently hosted a Go Blue For Diabetes Day at CALA’s Liberton Grange development in Edinburgh, where she is based, raising further funds and awareness.

She said: “I’ve had a fantastic time doing lots of different activities to raise money, though the skydive was definitely my favourite – it was a little crazy but was an amazing experience and I’d do it again in a minute.

“As both my little brother and I have Type 1 Diabetes, I want to contribute in any way I can to the millions of others living with this illness, in the hope of raising awareness and ultimately enabling Diabetes UK to get closer to one day finding a cure.

“Fingers crossed all my efforts so far have gone some way towards achieving this goal, in addition to having raised a fantastic amount of money for research and support.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of my friends and family who have supported me so far, and to CALA Homes too.”

Type 1 Diabetes strikes when the insulin-producing cells in the body have been destroyed.

It is the most common form of diabetes found in children and usually develops before the age of 40.

The ten per cent of people with Type 1 Diabetes are treated with daily insulin doses, either by injection or by insulin pump

Phillip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director at CALA Homes East, said: “At CALA, we aim to support the fundraising efforts of our staff wherever possible, and it was fantastic to see Kirsty hold the very successful Go Blue For Diabetes Day on site at our Liberton Grange development, to raise money for such a wonderful cause.

“Diabetes UK is a fantastic organisation which plays such a vital role in helping those living with the illness, and we wish Kirsty luck in all her future charitable endeavours.”

Diabetes UK is the leading charity that cares for, connects with and campaigns on behalf of people affected by or at risk of diabetes.

It provides information, help and peer support, so people with diabetes can manage their condition effectively.

They are one of the largest funders of diabetes research in Scotland and across the UK.