Kirsty Maxwell’s husband pays tribute to ‘best friend’

THE devastated husband of Kirsty Maxwell, who fell from a balcony during a hen party, has made a touching tribute to his “wife, best friend and world”.

Adam Maxwell posted a poignant message on a crowdfunding page which raised over £30,000 to bring Kirsty home after she died in Benidorm last Saturday.

The 27-year-old from Livingston told thousands of supporters on the page that he will “never stop missing” his beloved wife.

He also took the opportunity to thank everyone for their support in raising more than £30,000 and helping to bring his “beautiful girl back home.”

Taking to the Just Giving page, he said: “I cannot thank you all enough for helping me and the family get our beautiful girl home.

“The amount of support shown is a true testament to Kirsty’s character and how many people’s lives she touched.

“I know anyone that has come into contact with kirsty over the years would struggle not to love and adore her.

“Kirsty was my wife, my best friend and my world. I will never stop missing her.”

Adam also paid tribute to Kirsty, 27, on Tuesday by changing his Facebook profile picture to an image of Kirsty on their wedding day.

The image shows Kirsty wearing a beautiful lace dress and looking down during their wedding last September.

The investigation surrounding Kirsty’s death after she fell from the tenth floor of a hotel is still ongoing.

She had been on holiday celebrating her friends hen party when the incident happened on the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police in Benidorm questioned one resident at the hotel, Joseph Graham, 32, after it was revealed Kirsty had visited the apartment he was in with his friends before she fell.

But it is unknown whether Kirsty ended up at the apartment by mistake as it was directly above the room she was staying in with friends.

Police also said they will be investigating the theory that Kirsty had been sleepwalking on the evening of the incident.