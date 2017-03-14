Kirk demands UK Government respect SNP plans for Indyref2

The Church of Scotland has responded to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement she will ask for permission to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Key Kirk figure Rev Dr Richard Frazer, convener of the church and society council of the Church of Scotland, said: “The First Minister has declared her intention to seek the authority for a referendum on Scottish Independence. And with a majority of MSPs in favour of independence it is likely that such a vote will be passed. The UK Parliament will have the final say on whether to grant the right to hold an Independence Referendum. It would be wrong if it was withheld.

Richard Frazer, convener of the Church of Scotland. Picture: contributed.

“In 2014, rather than taking a position on either side of the independence debate, the Church of Scotland consulted individuals and communities on what sort of Scotland they wanted to live in. It also hosted, and encouraged others to host, respectful conversations where people expressed their position passionately but with courtesy and a strong commitment to listen.

“Individual church members will always be entitled to their own views but the Church retains a position of active neutrality on the matter of Scottish Independence.

“In the 2016 EU Referendum, the Church of Scotland spoke out in favour of continued membership as being in the best interests of Scotland, the UK and Europe. This has been the Church of Scotland’s policy since 1996 and it remains the Church’s current position.

“As with the UK’s membership of the European Union, Scottish independence is an issue on which there are many strongly held positions. There are justifiable concerns that the debate could be bitter, divisive and divert attention away from the hugely complex negotiations which are taking place as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

“Some will also point to the instability which referendums can cause and of their inability to address deeply complex matters with a simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ response. Others will point to the 2014 debate which encouraged a fresh generation of people to become active in political debate and re-engaged many others in the discussion.

“Whilst these risks are real, there is nothing inevitable about this debate being divisive and acrimonious. All those who take part in this debate about Scotland’s future – and the UK’s future as well – must be committed to holding a positive and informative debate.

“The Church of Scotland will contribute to this debate in creative and inclusive ways. It will also seek to call to account those who exaggerate their claims or who move from committed debate to inappropriate ways of treating one another.

“On all sides people hold their convictions with honesty and integrity and they must be treated as such. As we continue to grapple with these complex, contested and important decisions it is important that we do so with as much grace as we can muster and in a way that recognises the humanity of all concerned.

“All those who take part in this debate about Scotland’s future – and the UK’s future as well – must be committed to holding a debate which informs and inspires and not one which derides and dismisses.”