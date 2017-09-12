Kilted yoga star victim of homophobic hate campaign

A KILTED yoga instructor is being hounded out of his home in a homophobic hate campaign.

Finlay Wilson, 30, who’s had over 50m views of his Kilted Yoga YouTube videos, has had a tyre slashed and received a note ordering him to “get out of the building”.

Finlay says he is considering moving from the flat he shares with his partner near Dudhope Park, Dundee.

He discovered the front tyre of his car had been slashed on Saturday morning.

Finlay Wilson and Tristan Cameron-Harper, whose video of them practising yoga in traditional Scottish attire was viewed more than 50 million times. Picture: John Devlin

Finlay said: “A few months ago a letter was left on the doorstep but now it seems to be moving on to something a lot more physical.

“We came down on Saturday to find the front right tyre had been slashed.

“When I took the car to the garage the mechanic said it had been slashed deliberately and there is no way a pothole could have done that.

“That’s cost about £60 or £70 to repair but it is more the implicit threat that bothers me. It’s moved on from a letter on the doorstep to a physical threat.”

Earlier this year Finlay received a hand-delivered letter addressed to “the gay boy at number 45” demanding he moves out of his block of flats

He said: “The letter said, basically, ‘get out of the building’ so it must be somebody in the building.”

Finlay said he is now considering finding somewhere else to live as a result of the latest incident.

“Instead of thinking ‘I’m going to move because I’ve found somewhere really nice to live’, I’m thinking of moving because of bullying,” he said.

“It’s incredible people are still doing that.”

Finlay, co-founder of Dundee’s Heart Space Yoga and Bodyworks on Scott Street, said he is going to report the incident to Police Scotland.

He shot to fame after posting a series of videos online demonstrating yoga and meditation techniques - while wearing a kilt.

He has also released a book called Kilted Yoga: Yoga Laid Bare which demonstrates various yoga sequences in front of iconic Scottish backgrounds.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said homophobia is treated as a hate crime and urged Mr Wilson to report the latest incident as soon as possible.