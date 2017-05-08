Killers face death in jail under sentencing plans

The Scottish Government is considering changes to the sentencing guidelines which would see the most notorious murderers die in jail.

Ministers are said to be “reflecting” on the need for so-called “whole-life” tariffs after almost 1,000 people signed a petition set up by the brother of a woman killed by a violent re-offender in 2015.

James Dougall’s petition followed the murder of his sister Isabelle Sanders by Paul McManus, 20, during a robbery at her home in Glasgow.

The petition was passed to the Scottish Government by the Scottish Sentencing Council (SSC) as any change would require a change in the law.

At present, anyone sentenced for murder in Scotland is given a life sentence with a “punishment part” stipulating how long they must spend in prison before they can be considered for release.

Earlier this year, Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson said her party would bring forward a member’s bill to introduce whole-life tariffs following outrage caused by a cut in the jail term served by the killer of the murdered schoolgirl Paige Doherty.

The Appeal Court in Edinburgh reduced the 27-year sentence originally imposed on John Leatham to 23 years.

Scottish Tory justice spokesman Douglas Ross said: “It’s wrong that in Scotland judges do not have the power to impose whole-life sentences for the most dangerous and evil offenders.

That sends a terrible message and is extremely distressing for families of victims of severe crime.

“This has to change, and the Scottish Government has the power to do that.”

An SSC spokesman said: “The Scottish Sentencing Council responded to the public petitions committee in relation to a petition about whole-life sentences in November 2016, noting it

considers the proposal to be a matter of substantive policy which would require a change in the law and, as such, it is a matter for the Scottish Government.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Sentencing in any given case is clearly a matter for the courts, however the law is clear that a life sentence will be imposed on anyone

convicted of murder and, as part of that, the court may impose a punishment period extending beyond the remainder of a prisoner’s life.

“An offender convicted of murder can receive a sentence which means that they are never able to be considered for parole, which is in effect a whole life sentence. However, the Scottish Government is reflecting further on whether or not there is a need to consider possible changes in this area.”