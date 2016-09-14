Killer shouts in protest as he is locked up for murder of Leighanne Cameron

A “CALLOUS” husband protested his innocence as he was jailed for at least 20 years after murdering his estranged wife while their children slept.

Erhan Havaleoglu, 36, throttled and stabbed Leighanne Cameron 12 times before fleeing her home in Mid Calder.

The killer struck shortly after discovering Leighanne, 29, was in a relationship with another man, even though their marriage had ended months earlier

A judge told Turkish-born Havaleoglu that he was guilty of a “cruel, merciless and extremely violent murder”.

The ex-care worker was jailed for life at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted at a trial last month.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC added that Leighanne’s injuries had been “catastrophic”. She told Havaleoglu: “Leighanne Cameron was much loved and had everything to live for.”

The judge also remarked Havaleoglu maintained his innocence. At that, he shouted back from the dock: “I will still continue to, my lady.”

Many of Leighanne’s family and friends hugged and sobbed after the hearing. They were too upset to comment.

Havaleoglu attacked the mum shortly after she returned from work in October 2015. The killer had been spending the day looking after their children before he struck.

He then fled to Edinburgh where it is thought en-route he ditched the murder weapon and the clothes he had been wearing. He was unaware that Leighanne had installed a tracker app on her phone, which allowed police to trace his movements.

Tragic Leighanne’s body was discovered by her lover Philip Kilkenny. Mr Kilkenny called police and revealed Havaleoglu had told Leighanne “she’d never get to love another man”.

Havaleoglu – a former soldier – was later held for the murder. However, at a trial, he denied the killing instead pinning the blame on Mr Kilkenny.

The court heard yesterday that the “reality” of Leighanne’s new relationship had come to “the full attention” of Havaleoglu shortly before the murder.

Ian Duguid, defending, this came from a chat the killer had with one of his young children.

Havaleoglu had also been accused of assaulting three other women, but he was cleared at the trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Brown of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Leighanne’s death has been absolutely devastating for her family and those close to her. Her five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son have been robbed of their loving mum in the most horrific of circumstances.

“Havaleoglu has callously refused to admit responsibility for Leighanne’s murder ever since, despite extensive evidence against him.”