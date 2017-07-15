Kezia Dugdale reveals she’s dating SNP MSP

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has revealed she is in a relationship with an SNP MSP.

Ms Dugdale, 35, confirmed to the Daily Record that she has been dating Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, since March. She split from Louise Riddell, her partner of nine years, last December - less than six months after the pair had announced their engagement.

Ms Gilruth, 32, is a former teacher and was elected in May 2016, and currently works as a parliamentary liaison officer for John Swinney.

Ms Dugdale and Ms Gilruth became acquainted during a cross-party political trip to the United States in summer last year.

A joint statement released by the couple said: “We don’t consider this to be ‘news’ - but we appreciate others might and we want to go about our daily lives normally.

“We would like to thank our friends, family and colleagues for their kindness over the past few months and for their love and support.

“We’d politely ask that our privacy is respected because while we are both politicians, we are also human beings - in a new relationship, which we cherish.”