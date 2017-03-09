Kevin Bridges to head show in memory of disease campaigner

Kevin Bridges is to compere a comedy night dedicated to the memory of Scottish Motor Neurone Disease patient and campaigner Gordon Aikman.

The award-winning performer will head a star line-up also including Des Clarke and Fred MacAulay for the Stand Up Against MND being staged at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow on March 20.

The night is dedicated to the memory of Gordon Aikman, who died from the condition last month at the age of 31.

Mr Aikman was diagnosed with the terminal, muscle wasting condition at the age of 29 in 2014.

Following his diagnosis, he formed the Gordon’s Fightback campaign raising over £500,000 for research to help fund a cure for the disease.

“Stand Up Against MND” is in its third year. In that time it has raised over £30,000 in support of Gordon’s Fightback and MND Scotland.