Kenny Miller celebrates Christmas with Scots sick kids

RANGERS star Kenny Miller has helped put smiles on the faces of terminally ill children.

The Scottish striker joined other stars, including Motherwell ace Louis Moult, for the Dreammaker Foundation Christmas Party.

Also attending the Les Hoey MBE Dreammaker Foundation annual bash for sick children in Motherwell was BAFTA award winning actress Kathleen McDermott and singer Sam Callaghan.

READ MORE: Gamekeeper shaves off 32-year-old moustache for charity

Kenny said: “It’s great to be here and to be able to help the sick kids at a special time of year.”

He met with a host of kids, including Sparky Gallagher who has a terminal brain tumour and has been receiving care at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Sparky was unconscious for nearly thirty hours earlier this week but managed to get out of bed and walk in order to go to the Christmas party.

Celtic fan Stevie Jo Kilpatrick, from Dumfries, who is undergoing treatment for leukaemia also met Kenny.

Les Hoey MBE said: “The charity holds this Christmas party every year and the children love it.

READ MORE: Highland footballers ditch razors for kids charity

“We rely on funds from our supporters to be able to host more than a hundred fifty children and their families.

“It puts a smile on their faces and helps their families to enjoy a bit of downtime too.”