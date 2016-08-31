Kelpies models take up residence at Caledonian Canal

Scale models of The Kelpies are set to take centre stage at the Caledonian Canal.

The maquettes of Falkirk’s now ubiquitous equine sculptures - the world’s largest pair - have moved to Neptune’s Staircase at the foot of Ben Nevis ahead of the World Canals Conference in Inverness.

Their arrival will mark the first visit of the models, which are on a tour, to the Caledonian Canal.

Previous stops have included New York’s Scotland Week, The Ryder Cup, the Grand National and the Scottish Parliament.

Richard Millar, Director of Infrastructure at Scottish Canals, said: “From Neptune’s Staircase to The Falkirk Wheel, Scotland’s canals have been associated with innovative art and engineering for more than 200 years.

“The Kelpies are the latest in that long line of ambitious projects fusing art and industry and we’re delighted to welcome the maquettes to the Caledonian Canal for the first time.

“I’m sure they will delight visitors to Neptune’s Staircase during their time on the banks.”

The colossal 30-metre tall Kelpies sculptures were constructed as the centrepiece of the £43 million Helix project in Falkirk.

More than 1.5 million visitors have stood beneath the statues since they were unveiled in April 2014.

The maquettes - a tenth of the size of the real sculptures - are 3 metre high (10ft) and handcrafted by renowned Scottish sculptor Andy Scott.

They will be on show at Neptune’s Staircase until 11th September before they move on to Inverness.

