Katy Perry mocked for calling Saltire ‘blue flag with an x’

SINGER Katy Perry has been mocked on social media after she failed to recognise the Scotland flag during her performance at this year’s Glastonbury.

While performing on the Pyramid Stage at the festival, she pointed out a Scottish Saltire and described it as the “blue flag with the x”.

During one of her songs, Perry pointed to the crowd and said: “I can see all of you. Even that security guard in the neon. Way in the back by that blue flag with the x.”

Her lack of Vexillology knowledge saw an immediate reaction online as Scots took to Twitter to point out that it was indeed the Scotland Flag.

One user posted: “#TIL (today I learned) Katy Perry doesn’t know ‘flags of the world’.... namely Scotland #blueflagwithaX”

Another tweeted the star’s Twitter account directly to point out her gaffe.