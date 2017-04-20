Katie Hopkins launches attack on Nicola Sturgeon

Controversial columnist Katie Hopkins has launched an attack on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – calling her ‘the ginger dwarf from the North’ in a tirade marking the announcement of the general election.

The former Apprentice contestant wrote on her MailOnline column that the June 8 poll was a chance to send a message that the country still backs Brexit.

Twice given Scotland’s First Minister the ‘ginger dwarf from the North’ moniker, she urged Scots to instead back Ruth Davidson’s Conservatives.

Hopkins, who recently lost a libel case and was ordered to pay damages to food blogger Jack Monroe, also took aim at Mhairi Black.

Hopkins wrote: “If you can get rid of Mhairi Black whilst you are at it so much the better. She can spend her newly found free time learning some useful life skills. Like how to talk. Or write. Or use shampoo.”

Ms Black, who recently ended speculation about standing again for Westminster, is not thought to be particularly vulnerable, having won her Paisley and Renfrewshire South seat with a majority of over 5,000.

Hopkins is famed for her controversial views, and was ridiculed in the wake of the recent attack in London after declaring the city was ‘cowed’.

Condemnation online was swift, with one Twitter user noting: “She’s probably a third of your age and already done a lot more good in the world.”

Another added: “Imagine not being able to engage somebody in a political debate and just hurling pathetic personal digs. Not surprising really.”