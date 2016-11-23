Karen Buckley’s father collects posthumously awarded degree

The father of murdered Glasgow student Karen Buckley has collected the degree she was studying at the time of her death.

Glasgow Caledonian University yesterday posthumously awarded here Masters degree in Occupational Therapy at an emotional graduation ceremony.

The degree was collected by her father John.

Karen was killed by Alexander Pacteau on 12 April 2015 following a night out in the west end of Glasgow.

She had only recently moved to the city from Cork to take the course at the Glasgow University.

Pacteau was sentenced to 23 years in jail for the murder.

A vigil for mudered Irish studen Karen Buckley in George Square. Picture: John Devlin

A statement from Glasgow Caledonian University said: “On Tuesday 22 November, during GCU’s winter graduation ceremonies, Karen Buckley was awarded a posthumous Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (Pre Registration). Her family have asked that her achievements can be celebrated privately.”