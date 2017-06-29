Justin Trudeau to visit Scotland in July

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Scotland next week and will meet with the Queen at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.

Janice Charette, Canadian High Commissioner in London, tweeted that she was looking forward to welcoming Mr Trudeau to Edinburgh on July 5.

Mr Trudeau is stopping off en route to the G20 summit in Germany.

Confirmation of Mr Trudeau’s visit to Scotland comes as Canada gears up for Canada Day celebrations this weekend.

Celebrations will also be held in Edinburgh and London as Canadians mark the 150th anniversary of the British North America Act of 1867, which paved the way for the creation of the Candian Confederation.

Mr Trudeau is also due to meet with newly-installed Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin.

Mr Trudeau’s visit to Edinburgh comes just weeks after former US President Barack Obama made his first trip to the Scotland and the Scottish Capital.