Justin Bieber named most influential pop star

JUSTIN Bieber has beaten the likes of Adele, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran as he was named the world’s most influential pop star for a second year running.

The 23-year-old was crowned King of Pop in The Box Powerlist 2017 after being judged one of the music industry’s most successful stars - both in terms of wealth and fans.

Online music video service The Box Plus Network measured a line-up of key stars’ all-round success, based on their music revenues, social media influence, online views, personal wealth, award wins, chart performance and media attention.

The last year has seen Bieber take his 2015 best-selling album Purpose on a global tour, generating more than 15.5 million extra Twitter followers along the way.

He is closely followed in the top 20 list by Rihanna in second place and Drake in third.

Beyonce is in fourth place after her social media following soared by 33.7 million to 92.3 million over the last year.

The singer announced her pregnancy with twins over Instagram in February.

Adele follows in fifth position, but was named the biggest award-winner of the year after scooping five Grammy prizes and one Brit.

The list also includes Coldplay, Little Mix and now defunct One Direction, with Ed Sheeran just making the run-down in 17th place.

A full results show for The Box Powerlist 2017 will air on 4Music on Friday 1pm.