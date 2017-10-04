Judy Murray to join authors at annual Book Week Scotland

Tennis coach Judy Murray, conservationist John Lister-Kay and cookery guru Sue Lawrence will be among the authors taking part in Scotland’s annual celebration of books and literature.

Crime writers Denise Mine, Val McDermid, Stuart MacBride and Christopher Brookmyre are all taking part in Book Week Scotland, the nationwide initiative about to be staged for the sixth time.

Matthew Fitt, the writer who is adapting JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books into Scots, will be giving special readings while a signed copy by the author of the second novel in the series will be auctioned off.

The programme will also feature a workshop with former Scots Makar Liz Lochhead and an insight into the career of award-winning author Bernard MacLaverty.

The Scottish Book Trust, which stages the annual initiative with the backing of the Scottish Govenment and Creative Scotland, has revealed a “nourish” theme for this year’s celebration, which will run from 27 November-3 December.

It will encompass everything from equality of access to food and culture, health, wellbeing, identities and traditions.

Book trust chief executive Marc Lambert said: “This year’s packed programme of events brings our best line-up yet to every corner of the country. With a tasty selection of must-see talks,

workshops and opportunities to take part online, Book Week Scotland offers something for everyone.

“This year’s theme, Nourish, perfectly encapsulates the wide range of connections and experiences that books and reading have, across all communities, cultures and ages.”