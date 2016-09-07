Judy Murray defends tennis centre plans at public inquiry

Judy Murray today faced critics of her plan for a “world class” tennis and golf centre near her tennis star sons Andy and Jamie’s home town of Dunblane - and denied her profile was being “used” by developers interested in building a luxury housing scheme.

But appearing for a second day at a public inquiry into the proposals, she admitted that former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie was no longer closely involved in the project after his “move from the area”.

Montgomerie, 52, was reported earlier this year to have been staying with his father in Ayrshire after the breakdown of his marriage to furniture company heiress Gaynor Knowles, with whom he lived in Perthshire.

Judy, 56, who had to miss being in New York to see Andy take on Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the US Open quarter-finals, told the inquiry into her plans for the centre, at Park of Keir, near the junction of the M9 and A9 outside Dunblane, that she would use it to train “an army” of coaches to teach a new generation of stars.

She said that some existing tennis courts in the area were “like playing on a beach”.

She said: “For me, being a Dunblane person, when this site was mentioned and I went to have a look at it, it ticked all the boxes.

“It was right beside a busy main road and a roundabout and a perfect location for something that would deliver tennis on a big scale.”

She admitted she had been “approached” by developer Duncan King, who owned the site and already had planning permission for a hotel and golf course.

She said she had commissioned a site search across Scotland for a location for her centre when Mr King got in touch.

She said she had realised a tennis centre on its own would not “stack up” financially, so it needed to be surrounded by and working with other sports and had to be built debt free, financed by housing.

She said: “Because I am so passionate about growing tennis and make it available to everyone of any age and means it has to be accessible and affordable.

“I didn’t want to build a commercial centre.

“If these facilities aren’t built debt free, they’ll have a millstone round their neck before they start.”

But in answer to questioning by Maurice O’Carroll, advocate for community group RAGE - Residents Against Green Belt Erosion - Mrs Murray admitted there was “no formal partnership” between herself, Colin Montgomerie and the developers and that the inclusion of 19 luxury houses in the plan was “at the behest of Mr King”.

Mr O’Carroll sad: “You have a very high profile, as does Mr Montgomerie, and quite correctly so.

“What we then have is an exchange, whereby your profile and that of Mr Montgomerie to a certain extent is put forward for a facility which will also enable Mr King to develop houses.”

Judy replied: “I disagree.”

Mr O’Carroll: “What’s wrong with that characterisation, Mrs Murray?”

Judy: “Because it wasn’t set out as a housing project. Putting some housing on the site was something we looked at after we had done all the calculations of how much funding would be required to make this thing accessible and affordable to everybody.”

She admitted that Colin Montgomerie was now “a cheerleader from afar” for the project, and would not be appearing at the inquiry.

She sad: “Mr Montgomerie was approached in the early stages of trying to put this together, probably around three years ago now, and he was very supportive of the concept of a ‘starter’ golf course as a way of getting more families and new people into golf.

“Mr Montgomerie’s personal circumstances have changed and he has moved away from the area, and he is not involved in the project other than supporting the concept of it.”

Sipping from a bottle of water, Mrs Murray said tennis was “in big trouble” with many towns no longer having any public courts, and only 3500 players registered with clubs in the whole Central Belt. She said that during Scotland’s “Golden Era of tennis”, that was “incredibly sad”.

She said: “We need many more indoor and outdoor public facilities across Scotland.

“The fact that they have not been built in the nine years that Andy has been in the top almost-five in the world would indicate that the governing bodies and the local authorities are not investing in tennis.

“With Park of Keir I can deliver locally, and then deliver a workforce that will put tennis in Scotland in a great place for the future.”

Solicitor Colin Innes, representing an adjacent landowner, challenged the lack of legal relationship between Mrs Murray, Mr Montgomerie and the developer.

He said: “At best, Mr Montgomerie is a cheerleader from afar, and you’re a cheerleader sitting on the front seats. Would that be fair?”

Mrs Murray replied tersely: “Yes.”

Mrs Murray says she wants the centre as a “bricks-and-mortar legacy” of her Wimbledon star sons Andy and Jamie’s success.

The proposed development, which would also include a four-star 150 bedroom hotel with gym and spa, a visitor centre, a “Murray” tennis museum, a country park, and 19 luxury houses, is estimated to create and sustain 152 net additional jobs for the local area, equal to an annual injection of POUNDS 4.7 million.

Park of Keir Partnership property consultant Alston Birnie said that that the inclusion of the proposed 19 luxury homes was “a crucial part” of the proposal, and the housing and hotel components together woiuld generate POUNDS 5.9 million to help fund the sports facilities

Opponents argue that Park of Keir is a valuable Green Belt site which provides a natural “break” between the two towns of Dunblane, Perthshire and Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire.

The inquiry, headed by a Reporter from the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division, is expected to last another week and a half.

It follows rejection of the proposals by Stirling Council, the local planning authority for Dunblane, last year.

