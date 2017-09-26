John Oliver slams Scottish actress Louise Linton on hit show

British comedian John Oliver hit out at Scottish actress Louise Linton on his HBO show Last Week Tonight.

The host presented a segment on taxpayer-funded jet flights for politicians, criticising Tom Price, Secretary of Health and Human Services, for his use of the government jets, before moving on to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the husband of Linton.

Oliver recalled Linton’s Instragram message in August which led to her being labelled “deplorable” for boasting as she showcased her designer clothes while getting off a government plane with Mr Mnuchin.

Oliver tore apart her fashion boast before picking up on another comment made by Linton, who was born in Edinburgh, which said: “Do you think the US government paid for our honeymoon or personal travel? LOLOLOL”.

Research from the show showed that to be true. Mnuchin, who is worth an estimated $300million, formally requested that the couple be able to use a government private jet for their honeymoon to Europe.

Oliver said the request was later withdrawn.