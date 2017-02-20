John Logie Baird’s grandson on the invention of the TV

Without John Logie Baird kickstarting the home TV revolution, we would never have borne witness to the JFK assassination in Dallas, Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, the World Trade Centre attack, America electing a black President or the Tiananmen Square protest.

The moment these moments had on television has influenced citizen journalists and everyday people to document events both tragic and spectacular to view for free on social media. Here we speak to John Logie Baird’s grandson, Iain Logie Baird, about his grandfather’s invention.

John Logie Baird. Picture: BBC

