Jobs boost as subsea firm opens office in Aberdeen

A fledgling subsea business has opened for business in Aberdeen, providing a jobs boost for the area.

M² Subsea, which secured private equity investment towards the end of 2016, said it had created 30 jobs in the UK and US after moving into Arnhall Business Park at Westhill.

The firm added that it had got off to a “flying start” in 2017, recruiting onshore commercial and operational personnel and taking possession of 27 remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs).

The company, which is also based in Houston, Texas, expects to create 50 onshore and 100 offshore jobs by the end of the year.

Chief executive Mike Arnold said: “The time is absolutely right for a new ROV services provider with a fresh approach.”

The news came as a new survey conducted by industry body Subsea UK suggested that British subsea companies are expecting to increase overseas activity over the next 12 months.

• Administrators have been appointed at Sabre Safety, an oil and gas services business with operations in Cupar and Aberdeen.

The move, in the face of a “significant drop in sales due to the reduced levels of activity in the oil and gas sector”, has led to 30 workers being made redundant.

A core staff of 15 will remain while the possibility of securing a sale is explored.

