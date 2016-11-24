JK Rowling sends books to Syrian fan

JK Rowling has sent Harry Potter books to a young fan in Syria after her mother messaged the author to ask how her daughter could get hold of the novels.

The writer, 51, sent an ebook to the seven-year-old girl, who is living in the besieged eastern part of the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Bana Alabed, whose account is managed by her mother, told in a message on Twitter that she is “reading to forget the war”.

Her mother tweeted: “Hi JK Rowling I watched Harry Potter movie, Bana would like to read the book.”

The author replied: “I hope you do read the book, because I think you’d like it. Sending you lots and lots of love xxx”

When her mother added: “She wants to but we don’t have it here. We watched the movie before. How do we get?,” a member of Rowling’s staff stepped in and organised the ebook.

The author was delighted, writing: “Brilliant idea ... I’ve been obsessing over this all morning!”

Ms Alabed posted an image of Bana holding a piece of card with the words “thank you my friend JK Rowling for the books” and added: “Love you from Aleppo - Bana”

“Love you too, Bana! Thinking of you, keep safe”, Rowling replied.