Jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers over North Sea

Typhoon jets were scrambled from a Scottish RAF base to intercept Russian bombers that had flown into British airspace.

There was no direct interception during the incident that took place earlier today over the North Sea, which saw the jets scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

READ MORE: Russian jets intercepted

The jets headed north after the movements of the Russian Air Force pilots were spotted, though the pilots from Russia turned around before any confrontation.

The incident is the latest in a series of similar potential clashes, as Russian Air Force pilots have increased their flights into or near British airspace over the past few years.

READ MORE: RAF jets intercept passenger plane off Scotland

An RAF spokesman told STV: “RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth launched to monitor two Russian Military aircraft as they approached the UK area of interest, however, the aircraft turned away and no intercept took place.”