Jeremy Corbyn raises eyebrows by ‘refusing’ to bow to the Queen

Jeremy Corbyn’s known republican sympathies have often been used by political opponents as a stick to beat him with .

And it looked like after being caught apparently not singing the national anthem, the Labour leader was again pictured today betraying his anti-monarchist principles.

As the Black Rod led MPs into the House of Lords to hear the Queen’s Speech, he, the Speaker, and the Prime Minister were all seen to bow to the Queen, who was seated.

READ MORE: Tory manifesto ‘torn up’ in Queen’s Speech

Twitter users were quick to point out that Corbyn had disrespected the Monarch, who was unveiling the Conservatives’ legislative agenda.

But it seems that it was beleaguered Prime Minister Theresa May herself who had failed to observe the correct protocol.

Labour sources briefed to the Huffington Post with tongues firmly in cheek that the Prime Minister’s inability to get it right showed that chaos within her Government.

The video footage from last year’s State Opening of Parliament shows that neither nor Mr Corbyn nor then Tory Leader David Cameron bowing after the procession.

And former Labour adviser Damian McBride tweeted: “Just looked at 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 Queen’s Speeches; no bowing from either leader. 2013 the exception.”

That hasn’t stopped a reaction to the apparent snub in certain quarters, with one Tory-supporting paper calling Mr Corbyn a ‘National Disgrace’.