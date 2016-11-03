Jeremy Clarkson’s new Amazon show headed for Loch Ness

THE Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May is coming to Scotland.

Motoring fans are being invited to apply to be part of the studio audience for Clarkson, Hammond and May’s new Amazon Prime show at the Loch Ness studio recordings.

Amazon has announced that former Top Gear presenters will be bringing The Grand Tour to Scotland for two days, and fans around the world have until Friday to apply to join them.

The trio left BBC’s Top Gear after Jeremy Clarkson was sacked for an altercation with a producer.

The giant travelling tent will come to the banks of the world famous Loch Ness for the pre-recorded studio section of the show.

Customers can apply for tickets at www.amazon.co.uk/GTGuestlist and successful applicants will be contacted over the next few weeks.

Jay Marine, vice-president of Amazon Video Europe, said: “We can’t wait to bring The Grand Tour tent back to the UK.

“The guys had a great time filming in Whitby last month and we’re excited to bring the tent to Scotland.

“Demand for tickets to all recordings has been phenomenal with applications coming in from around the globe, so get in quick for an opportunity to join Jeremy, James and Richard at this monster location.”

The Grand Tour will launch on 18 November exclusively for Amazon Prime members, with new episodes releasing weekly for 12 weeks.

Jeremy, Richard and James have been travelling the world filming the first series of The Grand Tour in far-flung locations across the globe.

The team has already taken the tent to Johannesburg, California, Whitby and Rotterdam, with Lapland, Stuttgart and Nashville next on the itinerary.

