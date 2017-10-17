Jane Park: £50k on plastic surgery bagged me football boyfriend

Britain’s youngest Euromillions winner Jane Park says spending £50,000 on cosmetic enhancements has brought her happiness.

21-year-old Park, from Niddrie, previously moaned about scooping the £1million with her first ever ticket when she was 17 saying that her newfound wealth had made her miserable.

But now she is believed to have told a friend that spending much of her fortune on new teeth, new boobs and a new bottom has meant she is finally happy - and even helped her bag Dundee United football star Jordan Piggott as a boyfriend.

A friend told a national newspaper that Jane is “blissfully happy” with the 18-year-old football player.

“They are so loved up,” said the source. “When Jordan’s not playing football they try to spend as much time together as possible.

“He’s really good for Jane, he’s really quietened her down.

“It’s nice to see her so happy, don’t get me wrong - she can still go crazy screaming and shouting at times, but it’s the most settled I’ve seen her.

“It’s the first time she’s not only met a guy she really likes, but also has inner confidence,” added the friend.

Jane also told the friend that the £50,000 she has spent on cosmetic was money well spent – despite being struck down with sepsis after a Brazilian bum lift.

Her friend added: “Her new teeth, her new boobs and her new bum she believes are a better investment than the properties she’s bought

“It’s crazy to think that her bum lift could have killed her and she doesn’t regret it, but I guess that just goes to show how much its improved her confidence.”

“She’s realised that money might not buy happiness, but it has enabled her to make changes to her life that make finding love a lot more appealing than before.”